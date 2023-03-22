Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Tecogen Inc. Issued By HC Wainwright (OTCMKTS:TGEN)

Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Tecogen in a report issued on Friday, March 17th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Tecogen’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Get Tecogen alerts:

Tecogen Trading Up 1.1 %

OTCMKTS:TGEN opened at $0.88 on Monday. Tecogen has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $1.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.17.

About Tecogen

Tecogen, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and maintenance of cogeneration and combined heat and power products. It operates through the Products and Services, and Energy Production segments. The Products and Services segment designs, manufactures, and retails industrial and commercial cogeneration systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tecogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.