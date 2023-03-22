Wedbush Weighs in on Roblox Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:RBLX)

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush raised their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Roblox in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 15th. Wedbush analyst N. Mckay now expects that the company will earn ($0.38) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.43). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Roblox’s current full-year earnings is ($1.84) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Roblox’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.35) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on RBLX. Benchmark upgraded shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

NYSE:RBLX opened at $44.74 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.49. Roblox has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $53.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.86 and a beta of 1.72.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 200.01%. The firm had revenue of $899.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 76,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $74,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,150,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,120,402.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $74,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,150,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,120,402.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 28,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $1,087,127.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 712,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,961,955.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 622,713 shares of company stock worth $23,758,176 in the last three months. Company insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

