Tutor Perini Co. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share (NYSE:TPC)

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Tutor Perini in a research report issued on Friday, March 17th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Tutor Perini’s current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tutor Perini’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($1.82). Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $906.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Tutor Perini in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:TPC opened at $6.55 on Monday. Tutor Perini has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $10.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TPC. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 12.8% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,980,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,166,000 after purchasing an additional 337,055 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,333,989 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,806,000 after purchasing an additional 312,568 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,075,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,117,000 after purchasing an additional 284,950 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 35.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,081,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,678,000 after purchasing an additional 284,007 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 605,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 227,823 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates through the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

