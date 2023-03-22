WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($2.86) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of WiSA Technologies in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 17th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede forecasts that the company will earn ($2.86) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for WiSA Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($101.00) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for WiSA Technologies’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($2.11) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($2.15) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($2.00) EPS.

Get WiSA Technologies alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of WiSA Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday.

WiSA Technologies Trading Down 2.3 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WiSA Technologies

WISA opened at $2.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of -0.07. WiSA Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $149.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.27 and its 200 day moving average is $32.15.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WiSA Technologies stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA – Get Rating) by 2,857.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,070,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned 304.41% of WiSA Technologies worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

About WiSA Technologies

(Get Rating)

WiSA Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of modules which wirelessly transmit and receive audio directly to speakers. Its products include Summit TX-SD, Summit RX-SD, TX Dev Kit, RX Dev Kit, 30 Watt Amp, and DAC board. The company was founded on July 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Beaverton, OR.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WiSA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WiSA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.