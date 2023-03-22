Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share (CVE:AEP)

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. (CVE:AEP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Atlas Engineered Products in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 16th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Atlas Engineered Products’ current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Atlas Engineered Products’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Shares of CVE:AEP opened at C$0.97 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.93 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.54. Atlas Engineered Products has a 52 week low of C$0.42 and a 52 week high of C$1.12. The stock has a market cap of C$55.48 million, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.12.

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells engineered roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, and windows in Canada. The company offers floor joists and floor panels; and design, engineering, permitting, project management, and site assembly services. It also distributes a range of engineered wood products and patio doors for builders of residential and commercial wood-framed buildings, including single-family homes, townhouses, multi-story wood-framed residential buildings, commercial buildings, and agricultural structures.

