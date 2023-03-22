Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Insider Purchases £138.05 in Stock

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Rating) insider Ken Murphy acquired 55 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 251 ($3.08) per share, for a total transaction of £138.05 ($169.53).

Ken Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 20th, Ken Murphy acquired 55 shares of Tesco stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 250 ($3.07) per share, for a total transaction of £137.50 ($168.86).

On Friday, December 23rd, Ken Murphy acquired 61 shares of Tesco stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 228 ($2.80) per share, for a total transaction of £139.08 ($170.80).

Tesco Price Performance

Shares of LON:TSCO opened at GBX 256.80 ($3.15) on Wednesday. Tesco PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 194.35 ($2.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 289 ($3.55). The firm has a market capitalization of £18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 2,140.00, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 249.82 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 233.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tesco Company Profile

TSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Tesco to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 260 ($3.19) to GBX 310 ($3.81) in a report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Tesco from GBX 240 ($2.95) to GBX 270 ($3.32) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Monday, March 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 308 ($3.78).

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

