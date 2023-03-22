Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Insider Purchases £138.05 in Stock

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Rating) insider Ken Murphy acquired 55 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 251 ($3.08) per share, for a total transaction of £138.05 ($169.53).
Ken Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 20th, Ken Murphy acquired 55 shares of Tesco stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 250 ($3.07) per share, for a total transaction of £137.50 ($168.86).
- On Friday, December 23rd, Ken Murphy acquired 61 shares of Tesco stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 228 ($2.80) per share, for a total transaction of £139.08 ($170.80).
Tesco Price Performance
Shares of LON:TSCO opened at GBX 256.80 ($3.15) on Wednesday. Tesco PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 194.35 ($2.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 289 ($3.55). The firm has a market capitalization of £18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 2,140.00, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 249.82 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 233.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.89.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Tesco Company Profile
Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.
