Swagatam Mukerji Acquires 445 Shares of Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) Stock

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU – Get Rating) insider Swagatam Mukerji purchased 445 shares of Centaur Media stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 51 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of £226.95 ($278.71).

Swagatam Mukerji also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 17th, Swagatam Mukerji purchased 439 shares of Centaur Media stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 51 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of £223.89 ($274.95).

On Thursday, January 19th, Swagatam Mukerji purchased 283 shares of Centaur Media stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 53 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of £149.99 ($184.20).

Centaur Media Price Performance

Shares of LON CAU opened at GBX 50.50 ($0.62) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £74.16 million, a P/E ratio of 2,525.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Centaur Media Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 35.20 ($0.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 56.69 ($0.70). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 51.79 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 44.78.

Centaur Media Cuts Dividend

About Centaur Media

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a GBX 0.60 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Centaur Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,000.00%.

(Get Rating)

Centaur Media Plc provides business information, training, and specialist consultancy to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Xeim and The Lawyer. The company's marketing platform includes Econsultancy, Influencer Intelligence, MW Mini MBA, Festival of Marketing, Marketing Week, Design Week, Creative Review, Really B2B, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Oystercatchers, and Foresight News.

Read More

