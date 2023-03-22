Amanda Harsas Acquires 100,000 Shares of Atlantic Lithium Limited (LON:ALL) Stock

Atlantic Lithium Limited (LON:ALL – Get Rating) insider Amanda Harsas bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 27 ($0.33) per share, for a total transaction of £27,000 ($33,157.31).
Atlantic Lithium Price Performance
Shares of Atlantic Lithium stock opened at GBX 27.25 ($0.33) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 36.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 38.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £165.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -681.25 and a beta of 0.15. Atlantic Lithium Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 19.69 ($0.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 68 ($0.84).
About Atlantic Lithium
Featured Articles
- On Holding AG Sprints Higher on Margin Expansion and Guidance
- Price Growth & Yield: For That Magical Combo, Leave the U.S.
- Game-Changing News For Tesla Investors
- DOW New Hghs Coming Sooner Than Later
- The Tide Is Turning For Harley-Davidson
Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.