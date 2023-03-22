Amanda Harsas Acquires 100,000 Shares of Atlantic Lithium Limited (LON:ALL) Stock

Atlantic Lithium Limited (LON:ALL – Get Rating) insider Amanda Harsas bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 27 ($0.33) per share, for a total transaction of £27,000 ($33,157.31).

Shares of Atlantic Lithium stock opened at GBX 27.25 ($0.33) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 36.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 38.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £165.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -681.25 and a beta of 0.15. Atlantic Lithium Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 19.69 ($0.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 68 ($0.84).

Atlantic Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in West Africa. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is the Ewoyaa lithium project located in Ghana. It also holds interest in a lithium property covering an area of 774 square kilometers in Côte d'Ivoire.

