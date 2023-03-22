Andrew Cripps Acquires 4,500 Shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Stock

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Rating) insider Andrew Cripps purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 672 ($8.25) per share, with a total value of £30,240 ($37,136.19).
Howden Joinery Group Price Performance
Shares of LON HWDN opened at GBX 691 ($8.49) on Wednesday. Howden Joinery Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 472.20 ($5.80) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 832.20 ($10.22). The stock has a market cap of £3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,079.69, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 697.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 608.81.
Howden Joinery Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a GBX 15.90 ($0.20) dividend. This is a boost from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $4.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 2.22%. Howden Joinery Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,281.25%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Howden Joinery Group
Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.
Featured Articles
- On Holding AG Sprints Higher on Margin Expansion and Guidance
- Price Growth & Yield: For That Magical Combo, Leave the U.S.
- Game-Changing News For Tesla Investors
- DOW New Hghs Coming Sooner Than Later
- The Tide Is Turning For Harley-Davidson
Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.