Andrew Cripps Acquires 4,500 Shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Stock

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Rating) insider Andrew Cripps purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 672 ($8.25) per share, with a total value of £30,240 ($37,136.19).

Shares of LON HWDN opened at GBX 691 ($8.49) on Wednesday. Howden Joinery Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 472.20 ($5.80) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 832.20 ($10.22). The stock has a market cap of £3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,079.69, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 697.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 608.81.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a GBX 15.90 ($0.20) dividend. This is a boost from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $4.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 2.22%. Howden Joinery Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,281.25%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HWDN. Barclays raised their target price on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 715 ($8.78) to GBX 800 ($9.82) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 660 ($8.11) to GBX 580 ($7.12) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 870 ($10.68) target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 762.50 ($9.36).

Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.

