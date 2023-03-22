Brokerages Set Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Target Price at $30.53

Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.53.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CTRA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James cut Coterra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup downgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coterra Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTRA opened at $24.13 on Friday. Coterra Energy has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $36.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.53.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 44.91%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Coterra Energy will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.45%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.66%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.