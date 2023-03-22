Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Receives $12.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.38.

MARA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.50 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th.

In related news, Director Douglas K. Mellinger acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $32,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,081.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MARA. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Digital by 297.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,636,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,300 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,033,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Digital by 10.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,668,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,255,000 after acquiring an additional 978,569 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Marathon Digital by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,181,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,880,000 after acquiring an additional 954,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,852,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marathon Digital stock opened at $8.87 on Friday. Marathon Digital has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $32.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 10.63 and a current ratio of 10.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 5.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.18 and a 200 day moving average of $8.14.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

