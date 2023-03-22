Brokerages Set Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) Target Price at $3.48

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.48.

Several brokerages recently commented on BIRD. Guggenheim lowered Allbirds from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. TD Cowen lowered Allbirds from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Allbirds from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.25 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Allbirds from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Allbirds in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of BIRD stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.84. The firm has a market cap of $172.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.90. Allbirds has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $6.82.

In other Allbirds news, Director Dan Levitan acquired 75,796 shares of Allbirds stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $81,859.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 106,283 shares in the company, valued at $114,785.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Dan Levitan bought 75,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $81,859.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,785.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael J. Bufano sold 10,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total value of $29,807.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 323,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,390.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 162,896 shares of company stock valued at $452,220. 31.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Allbirds by 90.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the third quarter worth $31,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the first quarter worth $63,000. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allbirds in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

