Analysts Set Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Price Target at $109.73

Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.73.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PM. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM opened at $95.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.76. Philip Morris International has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $109.81. The stock has a market cap of $148.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.69.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $887,070.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,627.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $887,070.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,627.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,064 shares of company stock worth $11,738,763 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Philip Morris International

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.