CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Receives $11.71 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.71.

A number of brokerages have commented on CCCS. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $9.80 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Get CCC Intelligent Solutions alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CCC Intelligent Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 128,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 113,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Performance

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock opened at $8.86 on Friday. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $11.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.69, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

(Get Rating)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.