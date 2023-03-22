RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) Receives $666.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $666.00.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on RTLLF. Bank of America began coverage on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from €619.00 ($665.59) to €639.00 ($687.10) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.
RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
RTLLF opened at $587.92 on Friday. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $420.00 and a fifty-two week high of $911.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $656.73 and its 200 day moving average is $585.33.
RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Rational AG engages in the provision of products and solutions for thermal food preparation in industrial kitchens. It operates through the following geographical segments: DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland), EMEA, North America, Asia and Other segments. The company was founded by Siegfried Meister in 1973 and is headquartered in Landsberg am Lech, Germany.
