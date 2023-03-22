Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Receives $267.23 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $267.23.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WTW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $247.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

WTW opened at $229.78 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12-month low of $187.89 and a 12-month high of $258.93. The stock has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $243.14 and a 200-day moving average of $231.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total transaction of $740,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,981,835. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total transaction of $740,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,981,835. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $1,269,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,106.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Willis Towers Watson Public

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.