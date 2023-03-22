Brokerages Set Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Price Target at $61.89

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.89.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HRMY. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Harmony Biosciences Stock Up 0.1 %

HRMY opened at $44.00 on Friday. Harmony Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $33.04 and a fifty-two week high of $62.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.47. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 41.44% and a return on equity of 59.57%. The company had revenue of $128.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.73 million. On average, research analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $624,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $253,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $18,653,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

