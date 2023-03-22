Brokerages Set First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Price Target at $32.50

Shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Internet Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Internet Bancorp

In related news, Director Ann C. Dee purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.43 per share, for a total transaction of $27,430.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,850 shares in the company, valued at $78,175.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Internet Bancorp Trading Up 7.2 %

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 3.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 9.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 6.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 148.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. 70.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INBK opened at $20.46 on Friday. First Internet Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.90 and a 1-year high of $47.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.54.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.05). First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $27.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About First Internet Bancorp

(Get Rating)

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

Featured Stories

