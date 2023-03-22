Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Receives $255.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $250.20.

NDSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Nordson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Nordson from $259.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nordson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $208.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Nordson has a 12-month low of $194.89 and a 12-month high of $251.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.96.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $610.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.87 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 19.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Nordson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

In other news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $383,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,964,518. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Nordson news, CFO Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,100 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.43, for a total transaction of $517,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,240,295.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,611 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $383,418.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,964,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,711 shares of company stock worth $2,118,321 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NDSN. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 461.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,615,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

