Oriental Land Stock Scheduled to Split on Monday, April 3rd (OTCMKTS:OLCLY)

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Rating)’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, April 3rd. The 5-1 split was announced on Monday, April 3rd. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, April 3rd.

Shares of Oriental Land stock opened at $33.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Oriental Land has a 12-month low of $24.89 and a 12-month high of $40.60. The company has a market capitalization of $60.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.81 and a beta of 0.26.

Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Oriental Land had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.44%. On average, analysts forecast that Oriental Land will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Oriental Land from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. engages in the operation and management of leisure facilities. It operates through the following segments: Theme Parks, Hotels and Others. The Theme Parks segment operates Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks. The Hotels segment manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Disney Ambassador Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, and Palm & Fountain Terrace Hotel.

