Solvay SA (OTC:SLVYY) Receives $110.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Solvay SA (OTC:SLVYY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SLVYY. Barclays cut Solvay from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut Solvay from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Solvay Price Performance

SLVYY opened at $10.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.96. Solvay has a 1 year low of $7.38 and a 1 year high of $12.08.

Solvay Cuts Dividend

About Solvay

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $0.0751 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th.

Solvay SA provides advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for aerospace engineered materials market.

