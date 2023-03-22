Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Receives $21.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TPH shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Insider Activity at Tri Pointe Homes

In related news, Director Constance B. Moore sold 39,589 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $916,485.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,190.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tri Pointe Homes Trading Up 1.4 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 951.4% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 107.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 500.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TPH opened at $24.68 on Friday. Tri Pointe Homes has a 1-year low of $14.59 and a 1-year high of $25.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.42.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.48. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona, Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington, Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

