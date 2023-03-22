Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Receives $20.17 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.17.

PHAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

Get Phathom Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Phathom Pharmaceuticals

In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, Director Asit Parikh bought 5,000 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Asit Parikh acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $122,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Terrie Curran sold 5,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $47,732.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,817.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,289 shares of company stock worth $77,329. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHAT. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 95.1% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 8,151 shares in the last quarter. Western Standard LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $920,000. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,663,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,436,000 after buying an additional 223,943 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,761,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,514,000 after purchasing an additional 85,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

PHAT opened at $6.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $271.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.38. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $16.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.76.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.