Analysts Set Just Group plc (LON:JUST) PT at GBX 123.33

Shares of Just Group plc (LON:JUST – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 125 ($1.54).

Several equities analysts recently commented on JUST shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Just Group from GBX 115 ($1.41) to GBX 120 ($1.47) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.47) target price on shares of Just Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.11) target price on shares of Just Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.09) target price on shares of Just Group in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Just Group stock opened at GBX 83.90 ($1.03) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 84.85 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 75.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £872.56 million, a PE ratio of -399.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.06, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 6.01. Just Group has a one year low of GBX 53.20 ($0.65) and a one year high of GBX 98.80 ($1.21).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a GBX 1.23 ($0.02) dividend. This is a positive change from Just Group’s previous dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Just Group’s dividend payout ratio is -952.38%.

Just Group plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. It offers de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. The company also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

