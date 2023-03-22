Atlis Motor Vehicles, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AMV) Lock-Up Period To End on March 27th

Atlis Motor Vehicles’ (NASDAQ:AMV – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Monday, March 27th. Atlis Motor Vehicles had issued 1,852,345 shares in its public offering on September 27th. The total size of the offering was $50,939,488 based on an initial share price of $27.50. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Atlis Motor Vehicles in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Atlis Motor Vehicles Stock Performance

AMV opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.40. Atlis Motor Vehicles has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $243.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlis Motor Vehicles

Atlis Motor Vehicles Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Atlis Motor Vehicles in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlis Motor Vehicles in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlis Motor Vehicles in the 4th quarter worth $51,000.

Atlis Motor Vehicles, Inc develops and manufactures electric vehicle trucks and charging infrastructure. The company offers ATLIS Energy, a superior battery technology solution; ATLIS Charging, an advanced charging station; ATLIS XP; and ATLIS XT pickup truck. Its target customers for the Atlis XT are work vehicle fleet owners and individual buyers; and Atlis XP Platform are work vehicle and upfit vehicle manufacturers.

Featured Articles

