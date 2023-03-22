Atlis Motor Vehicles, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AMV) Lock-Up Period To End on March 27th

Atlis Motor Vehicles’ (NASDAQ:AMV – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Monday, March 27th. Atlis Motor Vehicles had issued 1,852,345 shares in its public offering on September 27th. The total size of the offering was $50,939,488 based on an initial share price of $27.50. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Atlis Motor Vehicles in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.
Atlis Motor Vehicles Stock Performance
AMV opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.40. Atlis Motor Vehicles has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $243.99.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlis Motor Vehicles
Atlis Motor Vehicles Company Profile
Atlis Motor Vehicles, Inc develops and manufactures electric vehicle trucks and charging infrastructure. The company offers ATLIS Energy, a superior battery technology solution; ATLIS Charging, an advanced charging station; ATLIS XP; and ATLIS XT pickup truck. Its target customers for the Atlis XT are work vehicle fleet owners and individual buyers; and Atlis XP Platform are work vehicle and upfit vehicle manufacturers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atlis Motor Vehicles (AMV)
- On Holding AG Sprints Higher on Margin Expansion and Guidance
- Price Growth & Yield: For That Magical Combo, Leave the U.S.
- Game-Changing News For Tesla Investors
- DOW New Hghs Coming Sooner Than Later
- The Tide Is Turning For Harley-Davidson
Receive News & Ratings for Atlis Motor Vehicles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlis Motor Vehicles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.