Mars Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:MARXU) Quiet Period To Expire on March 27th

Mars Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:MARXU – Get Rating) quiet period will end on Monday, March 27th. Mars Acquisition had issued 6,000,000 shares in its IPO on February 14th. The total size of the offering was $60,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Mars Acquisition’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ MARXU opened at $10.38 on Wednesday. Mars Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $10.43.

