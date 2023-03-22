Aptose Biosciences (APTO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 23rd. Analysts expect Aptose Biosciences to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Aptose Biosciences Price Performance
NASDAQ APTO opened at $0.59 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.63. Aptose Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $54.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.50.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Aptose Biosciences
Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aptose Biosciences (APTO)
- On Holding AG Sprints Higher on Margin Expansion and Guidance
- Price Growth & Yield: For That Magical Combo, Leave the U.S.
- Game-Changing News For Tesla Investors
- DOW New Hghs Coming Sooner Than Later
- The Tide Is Turning For Harley-Davidson
Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.