Aptose Biosciences (APTO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 23rd. Analysts expect Aptose Biosciences to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ APTO opened at $0.59 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.63. Aptose Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $54.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.50.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $5,158,000. Annandale Capital LLC lifted its position in Aptose Biosciences by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Aptose Biosciences by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 222,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 95,796 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aptose Biosciences by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 86,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 24,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Aptose Biosciences by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 496,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 59,575 shares during the last quarter. 26.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

