Phunware (PHUN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Phunware Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PHUN opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average of $1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 10.36. Phunware has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $3.03.

Institutional Trading of Phunware

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHUN. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phunware during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Phunware during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Phunware by 2,113.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 91,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 86,971 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Phunware by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,200,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after buying an additional 23,121 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Phunware during the first quarter valued at approximately $361,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phunware Company Profile

Phunware, Inc engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile devices. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide.

