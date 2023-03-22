Ventyx Biosciences (VTYX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.58) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ventyx Biosciences Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ VTYX opened at $39.66 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.97. Ventyx Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $47.25.

In related news, insider John Nuss sold 13,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $436,597.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 244,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,738,602.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider John Nuss sold 13,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $436,597.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 244,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,738,602.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Richard White sold 33,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $1,170,690.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,519 shares of company stock worth $3,357,028 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 5,305 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 4,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

VTYX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Ventyx Biosciences from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ventyx Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.70.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

