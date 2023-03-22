Ventyx Biosciences (VTYX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.58) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Ventyx Biosciences Stock Up 4.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ VTYX opened at $39.66 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.97. Ventyx Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $47.25.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider John Nuss sold 13,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $436,597.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 244,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,738,602.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider John Nuss sold 13,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $436,597.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 244,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,738,602.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Richard White sold 33,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $1,170,690.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,519 shares of company stock worth $3,357,028 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 49.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ventyx Biosciences
Analyst Ratings Changes
VTYX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Ventyx Biosciences from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ventyx Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.70.
About Ventyx Biosciences
Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ventyx Biosciences (VTYX)
- On Holding AG Sprints Higher on Margin Expansion and Guidance
- Price Growth & Yield: For That Magical Combo, Leave the U.S.
- Game-Changing News For Tesla Investors
- DOW New Hghs Coming Sooner Than Later
- The Tide Is Turning For Harley-Davidson
Receive News & Ratings for Ventyx Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventyx Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.