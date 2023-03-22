Alpine Immune Sciences (ALPN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alpine Immune Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALPN opened at $8.01 on Wednesday. Alpine Immune Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.22. The stock has a market cap of $243.50 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alpine Immune Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpine Immune Sciences

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 23.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 9.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 21,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 7.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 88.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the period.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases, immuno-oncology, and engineered cellular therapies.

