Alpine Immune Sciences (ALPN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Alpine Immune Sciences Price Performance
NASDAQ:ALPN opened at $8.01 on Wednesday. Alpine Immune Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.22. The stock has a market cap of $243.50 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.29.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alpine Immune Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.80.
About Alpine Immune Sciences
Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases, immuno-oncology, and engineered cellular therapies.
