Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Orion Group in a research note issued on Monday, March 20th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Orion Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Orion Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Get Orion Group alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Noble Financial assumed coverage on Orion Group in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Orion Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Orion Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion Group

Shares of NYSE:ORN opened at $2.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. Orion Group has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.50 million, a P/E ratio of -6.80, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Orion Group by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,633,368 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after buying an additional 225,557 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Orion Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Orion Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 554,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 37,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orion Group by 166.9% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 426,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 266,381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Group

(Get Rating)

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.