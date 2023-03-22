New York Community Bancorp, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for New York Community Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 20th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.26. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for New York Community Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.13 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $577.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.71 million.

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

NYCB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.45.

Shares of NYSE NYCB opened at $9.19 on Tuesday. New York Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Institutional Trading of New York Community Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NYCB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,081,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,593,000 after purchasing an additional 63,418 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 146,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 71,460 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 20,121 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Marshall Lux purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.05 per share, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Marshall Lux purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.05 per share, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 30,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.57 per share, for a total transaction of $756,756.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,800 shares in the company, valued at $756,756. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

Further Reading

