DA Davidson Weighs in on Hancock Whitney Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Hancock Whitney in a research report issued on Monday, March 20th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the company will earn $1.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.66. The consensus estimate for Hancock Whitney’s current full-year earnings is $6.01 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s FY2023 earnings at $5.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HWC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hancock Whitney in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Hancock Whitney from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.31.

Hancock Whitney Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of HWC opened at $38.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.91. Hancock Whitney has a 1 year low of $35.51 and a 1 year high of $57.00.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $375.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.47 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 35.69%. Hancock Whitney’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Hancock Whitney

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 7.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,934,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,731,000 after purchasing an additional 837,780 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,044,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,308,000 after purchasing an additional 103,751 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 15.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,567,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,218,000 after purchasing an additional 596,516 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,512,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,356,000 after acquiring an additional 32,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,264,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,030,000 after acquiring an additional 21,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 6,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $334,551.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.07%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

Further Reading

