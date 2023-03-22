FactSet Research Systems (FDS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.65 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $504.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.88 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 41.53%. On average, analysts expect FactSet Research Systems to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $419.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.84. FactSet Research Systems has a 52 week low of $345.92 and a 52 week high of $474.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $420.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $423.03.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.42%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $450.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.91, for a total value of $1,238,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,405,268.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 248.7% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

