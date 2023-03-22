Aptose Biosciences (APS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:APTO) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 23rd. Analysts expect Aptose Biosciences to post earnings of C($0.15) per share for the quarter.

Aptose Biosciences Stock Performance

APS stock opened at C$0.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$76.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.73. Aptose Biosciences has a 1 year low of C$0.60 and a 1 year high of C$1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.85.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

