Gambling.com Group (GAMB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter.

Gambling.com Group Stock Performance

GAMB opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. Gambling.com Group has a 52-week low of $6.62 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.06 million, a PE ratio of 49.55 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.86.

Institutional Trading of Gambling.com Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Gambling.com Group during the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Gambling.com Group by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Gambling.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Gambling.com Group by 21.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Gambling.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

About Gambling.com Group

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. The company provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and sports betting. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. Gambling.com Group Limited was incorporated in 2006 and is based in St.

