Darden Restaurants (DRI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 23rd. Analysts expect Darden Restaurants to post earnings of $2.20 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $152.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.23. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $110.96 and a 1-year high of $153.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.98.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $739,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,310,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $283,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,069.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total transaction of $739,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,310,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,229 shares of company stock valued at $1,358,200. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 292.5% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DRI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.76.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

