Sunlands Technology Group (STG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 24th.

Sunlands Technology Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STG opened at $9.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.08 and its 200-day moving average is $7.20. Sunlands Technology Group has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $15.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sunlands Technology Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.14% of Sunlands Technology Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sunlands Technology Group

Sunlands Technology Group operates as a holding which provides on line post-secondary and professional education. The firm offers various degree-and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses through online platforms. It also provides online professional courses and educational content to help students prepare for professional certification exams and attain professional skills.

Further Reading

