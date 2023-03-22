Priority Technology (PRTH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 23rd. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Priority Technology Trading Up 14.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTH opened at $3.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $291.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 1.05. Priority Technology has a 12 month low of $2.99 and a 12 month high of $6.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.23 and its 200 day moving average is $4.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Priority Technology

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Priority Technology by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 764,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 360,626 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Priority Technology by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 12,717 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Priority Technology by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 14,589 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Priority Technology by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Priority Technology by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. 11.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Priority Technology

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc is a provider of merchant acquiring and commercial payments solutions with a platform of micro services that activate and monetize vertically specialized merchant networks. It offers unique product capabilities to businesses, enterprises and distribution partners such as retail independent sales organizations, financial institutions, wholesale ISOs, and independent software vendors in the United States.

