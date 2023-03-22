Express (EXPR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.72) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Express Price Performance
Shares of NYSE EXPR opened at $0.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.14. Express has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $4.02.
Insider Activity at Express
In other news, Director Yehuda Shmidman acquired 5,434,783 shares of Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $25,000,001.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,434,783 shares in the company, valued at $25,000,001.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Express
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXPR. TheStreet cut shares of Express from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Express in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Express Company Profile
Express, Inc is a dual gender apparel and accessories brand. It operates retail and outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, located primarily in high-traffic shopping malls, lifestyle centers, outlet centers, and street locations. The company reports results as a single segment, which includes the operation of its Express brick-and-mortar retail and outlet stores, eCommerce operations, and franchise operations.
