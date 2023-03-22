Express (EXPR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.72) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE EXPR opened at $0.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.14. Express has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $4.02.

In other news, Director Yehuda Shmidman acquired 5,434,783 shares of Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $25,000,001.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,434,783 shares in the company, valued at $25,000,001.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPR. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Express by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,462,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 746,296 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Express during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Express by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 70,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 13,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Express in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXPR. TheStreet cut shares of Express from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Express in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Express, Inc is a dual gender apparel and accessories brand. It operates retail and outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, located primarily in high-traffic shopping malls, lifestyle centers, outlet centers, and street locations. The company reports results as a single segment, which includes the operation of its Express brick-and-mortar retail and outlet stores, eCommerce operations, and franchise operations.

