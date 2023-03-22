Express (EXPR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.72) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
EXPR opened at $0.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average of $1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.78. Express has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $4.02.
In other Express news, Director Yehuda Shmidman purchased 5,434,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $25,000,001.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,434,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,000,001.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Express in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Express from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th.
Express, Inc is a dual gender apparel and accessories brand. It operates retail and outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, located primarily in high-traffic shopping malls, lifestyle centers, outlet centers, and street locations. The company reports results as a single segment, which includes the operation of its Express brick-and-mortar retail and outlet stores, eCommerce operations, and franchise operations.
