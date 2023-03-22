Express (EXPR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.72) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Express Stock Up 3.0 %

EXPR opened at $0.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average of $1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.78. Express has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $4.02.

Get Express alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Express news, Director Yehuda Shmidman purchased 5,434,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $25,000,001.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,434,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,000,001.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Express

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Express by 57.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 13,424 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Express by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 70,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 13,792 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Express by 4.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 308,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 13,984 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Express during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Express during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 48.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Express in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Express from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

About Express

(Get Rating)

Express, Inc is a dual gender apparel and accessories brand. It operates retail and outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, located primarily in high-traffic shopping malls, lifestyle centers, outlet centers, and street locations. The company reports results as a single segment, which includes the operation of its Express brick-and-mortar retail and outlet stores, eCommerce operations, and franchise operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.