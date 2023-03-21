Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,932 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,728 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 9,239 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 170,998 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $35,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 50,565 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.2 %

UNP opened at $189.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $203.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.46. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.70 and a 12 month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.35%.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Cowen lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. TD Securities cut their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.60.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Stories

