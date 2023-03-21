iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 378,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,725 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $36,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of AGG opened at $99.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.77. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $107.65.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

