Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,943 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Adobe were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1,111.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 5,736 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 195,803 shares of the software company’s stock worth $65,894,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADBE. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 16th. William Blair initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $415.70.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

Adobe Stock Up 1.3 %

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total transaction of $1,025,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 380,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,084,788.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total transaction of $1,025,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 380,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,084,788.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total value of $5,199,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,717,044.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,115 shares of company stock valued at $7,332,013. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $362.88 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $473.49. The firm has a market cap of $166.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $353.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $333.56.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.