YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $1.83 Million in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,174 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,826,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of META. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $708,348,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $401,963,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 310.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,001,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $667,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,300 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $402,287,000. Finally, WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $156,442,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,954,178.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,113.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,954,178.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,113.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,342 shares of company stock valued at $12,285,012 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Several research firms have commented on META. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $150.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.94.

NASDAQ META opened at $197.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $512.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.78 and a 200-day moving average of $140.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $236.86.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.