YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $523,000 Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,710 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 352.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Moffett Nathanson raised International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Edward Jones cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.73.

International Business Machines Trading Up 1.8 %

IBM stock opened at $125.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $114.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.30 and its 200-day moving average is $135.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 375.00%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Featured Stories

