Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 411.8% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $463.00 to $513.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.81.

Deere & Company Stock Up 2.3 %

Deere & Company stock opened at $394.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $416.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $403.61. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 30.58 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 17.80%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

See Also

