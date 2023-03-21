Lam Group Inc. Buys New Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 202 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter worth about $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 352.5% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 33.3% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $125.94 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $153.21. The stock has a market cap of $114.24 billion, a PE ratio of 71.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.30 and a 200 day moving average of $135.13.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 375.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.73.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Further Reading

