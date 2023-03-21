MBL Wealth LLC Buys New Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,489 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 352.5% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 33.3% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE IBM opened at $125.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.30 and a 200-day moving average of $135.13.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 375.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on IBM. StockNews.com began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Edward Jones lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.73.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

