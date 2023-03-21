Baystate Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 602.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 744,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 638,578 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $45,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,400,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,474,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,652,000 after purchasing an additional 234,867 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,186,000. Montis Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 301,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,867,000 after purchasing an additional 8,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.2% during the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 430,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,684,000 after purchasing an additional 63,280 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $63.92 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.88 and a 200-day moving average of $61.13.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

